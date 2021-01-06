ADVERTISEMENT

An inmate of Edo State correctional centre, Obehi Ogbeh, who escaped during the #EndSARS protest, has been rearrested on Tuesday in Ogun State, an official has said.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a release on Wednesday.

He said the prisoner was arrested “following an information received by policemen at Agbado divisional headquarters that a middle aged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado and that his looks and conduct is suspicious”.

“Upon the information, the DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended. He was properly interrogated and confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of white house prison in Edo State and that he was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the Endsars protest.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the escapee confessed that he relocated to the Agbado area in order to avoid being re-arrested.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further profiling.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the recent protests against police brutality was hijacked by hoodlums who freed hundreds of prisoners from two jails in Edo State.

Majority of them are yet to be rearrested.