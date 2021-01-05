ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has again condemned the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), for criticising the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party in a statement, on Tuesday, highlighted some of the irregularities peculiar to the PDP’s 16 years rule in the country.

The PDP dominated Nigeria’s political space between 1999 and 2015 before the APC took over the presidency and control of the National Assembly.

While many Nigerians have argued that the two dominant parties are not different from each other, the APC National Caretaker Committee Secretary, John Udoedehe, argued otherwise.

“Where lies the moral authority of PDP to even contemplate comparing themselves to APC after its wasteful years in governance,” Mr Udoedehe said.

“Instead of burying its heads in shame, and allow sleeping dogs lie, its rantings keep reminding us of the ignominious era where: crude oil was sold at an average of $100 per barrel for a consecutive period of 4 years, which gave an excess of at least $30 per barrel above the budget benchmark and MTEF, and raking in surplus revenues – windfall if you like – for the country; yet what did Nigeria and Nigerians have to show for that period. Nothing at all.”

He further highlighted the missing funds in the country’s Central Bank, the mismanagement of the funds earmarked to fight insurgents and other varieties of corrupt practices widely reported during the reign of the PDP.

Mr Udoedehe further alleged that billions of dollars reportedly budgeted for the importation of arms to fight terrorism, particularly the Boko Haram, ended up in private accounts of politicians in the PDP and their cronies.

” PDP wasted billions of dollars on marabouts, clergies and traditional rulers to purchase clout and support for its ill-fated political aspirations,” he said.

He also said projects to the tune of billions of naira were completely abandoned after funds were budgeted accordingly, yet diverted to chase private ambitions, saying ”might become right in all elections during the PDP era – even in the Governor’s Forum elections; 16 became greater than 19.”

“Salaries of public servants were being owed serially and in most cases as was evident from the series of loans taken to pay salaries in the midst of the oil boom. How Sad,” the party further noted, isolating the reports of similar trademarks in President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration,” Mr Udoedehe said.

Just as there have been records of achievements in the APC-led administration, there have been many cases of corruption and impunity levelled against officials in the current administration, as well.

However, contrary to the claim by some persons in the current government, Mr Udoedehe did not list ‘progress in the fight against insurgents’ among his identified achievements of the Mr Buhari-led administration.

Although the PDP has been losing some of its chieftains to the APC in recent times, the party nonetheless has continued to tackle the Buhari-led administration on issues of governance, insecurity, corruption, among others.