Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, has denied a report trending on social media that he is battling with COVID-19.

Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, said his principal has done COVID-19 test 15 times and all results came negative.

There were speculations on Sunday morning about the health status of the national leader of the ruling party, APC, following a publication by The Page Newsdesk that Mr Tinubu has been hospitalised in France even before the New Year.

The report, which did not produce enough details to back the claims made about Mr Tinubu, said the politician was battling with COVID-19.

Reacting to the report in a short statement, Mr Rahman said his boss was well and healthy.

He claimed that the report about his principal is “a lie from the pit of hell.”

“Asiwaju is very okay. He is very fine and not sick. He does not have COVID-19. If you must know, we have done COVID-19 test 15 times, each time he felt we had travelled and mingled with many people and could be vulnerable even though he always wore his face mask, but he has been certified negative 15 times.”

Although he confirmed that Mr Tinubu is not in Nigeria at the moment, he, however, said he was not in France as reported.

“Yes he is abroad. Not in France, but in London resting. So you can see the falsity in that information”, the statement read.

Like many other countries across the world, Nigeria has been battling with the deadly coronavirus for nearly a year.

The first case was recorded in February last year and since then, thousands of cases have been recorded, killing young and old including top government officials.

The total number of COVID-19 reported in the country as of the time of this report is 89,163.

The country has recorded a total of 1,302 deaths while 74,789 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.