A lawyer representing a woman whose 11-year-old son was alleged to have been sexually abused by two senior students of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, said the woman initially misunderstood the N100 million demand to mean foreclosure of the case.

The woman, Deborah Archibong, stirred confusion, Saturday, on social media when she said via Facebook live broadcast that she did not authorise the lawyer to demand N100 million compensation from Deeper Life High School.

“Someone said I demanded N100 million, I didn’t demand any money. I have not told any lawyer to go and collect N100 million,” Mrs Archibong said.

“I am a petty trader, I deal in jewellery. All I told the lawyer is that I want justice (for my son). If justice is that way they are doing it, I don’t know,” the woman added.

Prompted by Mrs Archibong’s denial, Facebook and Twitter users started tagging as fake any news reports on the N100 million demand.

Mrs Archibong’s lawyer, David Okokon, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday, that his client, because of the way people misinterpreted the demand, thought the N100 million demand was for the settlement of the case.

“She was activated by bombardment of pressure from fans who called her in misunderstanding that N100 million was meant to be a foreclosure of the case.

“Our demand for N100 million still stands and it’s certainly not to foreclose the case,” Mr Okokon said, explaining that the money is meant to cover the victim’s medical treatment.

“The position of the N100 million (demand) is the position of the mother, it is the position of the father, and it is the position of the legal team,” he said.

Mrs Archibong subsequently posted a statement on Facebook directing interested members of the public to talk to her lawyer, Mr Okokon, a development the lawyer said is a pointer that she was okay with the legal steps.

The lawyer said her client taking the case to Facebook “was not particularly because of the molestation (of her son), but because the school management refused to take responsibility and apologise for what happened”.

The police are investigating the case and have invited all the parties for a meeting in Uyo on Tuesday.