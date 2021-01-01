ADVERTISEMENT

Hopes of having Victor Osimhen back in action this weekend after a long injury layoff has been dashed following news that the striker has returned positive for coronavirus

Napoli confirmed Osimhen’s positive status via a statement on their official page on Friday evening.

According to a report on Goal, Osimhen returned to Naples on Thursday having been away to Lagos for the Yuletide break.

On arrival, the former Lille and Royal Charleroi star was subjected to the compulsory COVID-19 PCR test and his Serie A outfit disclosed that Osimhen posted a positive result.

It was gathered that Osimhen is yet to meet with any of his Napoli teammates so there is no threat he could have infected others.

“Napoli report that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso-pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon. The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group,” Napoli posted on their Twitter page on New Year’s Day.

Since dislocating his shoulder in November 2020 while in action for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, Osimhen has been out of action for club and country.

Aside from missing the second leg game against the Leone Stars in Freetown, Osimhen, who is presently the most expensive African footballer, has missed 10 consecutive games for Napoli.

The Nigerian striker was initially expected to make a return against Cagliari on Sunday but the latest development means Osimhen will be unavailable yet again for Napoli.

Since his record-breaking move from French club Lille to Italy in August, Osimhen has made just eight appearances for Gattuso’s side and he has two goals to his name in Serie A.