Spanish club Atlético de Madrid Femenino have officially announced they have signed Nigerian striker Rasheedat Ajibade on a one-year deal until 2022.

The club made the announcement on New Year’s day on their official website even as they highlighted the proven qualities that endeared them to the 21-year old who was formerly playing for Norwegian club, Avaldsnes

“The Nigerian player, an international for her country, arrives to reinforce the Rojiblanco attack.” the club wrote.

The club continued: “The 21-year-old Nigerian international is pure physical power, an intense young player, with a very good stride, smart and fast, with a very good game reading.

“ Rasheedat is one of the main promises of Nigerian football, she can play as a winger and as an offensive midfielder thanks to his great versatility.”

Ajibade started out at Lagos-based club, FC Robo, the team in which she later became captain.

The Nigerian attacker later joined the ranks of the Norwegian team Avaldsnes IL in May 2018 before this latest move to Spain.

Expectedly, Ajibade is delighted with this bright start to the New Year and she has promised to give her all to Atletico Madrid Femino.

“ It is a great privilege and an opportunity to be here. I am excited to be a part of this team and I hope that together we achieve success. It is a great step in my career and a great challenge for me and I am ready to give it my all ”.Ajibade told her new club website

She added: ” I am a versatile, versatile, energetic, and hard-working player .” The Nigerian attacker pointed out: ” I tell the Atléticos that I’m going to do my best so that they and the team can feel proud .”

Before now, another Nigerian player in Francisca Ordega had also played in the club.

PREMIUM TIMES in a previous report highlighted how Spain was becoming the new destination for Nigerian women football stars.

Over a dozen players from Nigeria are currently playing in Spain.