The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said that a new variant of COVID-19 awaits every discovered vaccine being processed to cure the deadly coronavirus.

Mr Adeboye made the statement in his 2021 prophecies around 3:00 a.m. on Friday following the crossover service that was held at the eve of new year.

He claimed that many challenges that characterised 2020 will re-occur in 2021.

Some Nigerian clerics routinely deliver predictions for new years, “prophecies” many often dismiss as turning out false.

“Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021,” Mr Adeboye said.

One of the many challenges that rocked the year is Coronavirus and efforts have been made since to get vaccines to build immunity against the virus.

The cleric, however, said for every coronavirus vaccine discovered, there is a new variant in the making, claiming “it will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord.”

He said the world can only come out of the woods when it admits the following:

“that it is the most High that rules in the affairs of men not science Daniel 4:25

“That God can reduce the so-called wisdom of man to foolishness. 1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4

“That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord. Proverbs 21:31.

“God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.”

For Nigeria, the cleric said, “God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1-end.

“The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6.

“The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands. 1 Corinthians 1:27.

“God says there will be sounds from heaven,” he said.