Nigerian publisher, Dele Momodu, has waded into the disagreement between a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and the senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare.

Mr Fani-Kayode confirmed the development in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Messrs Fani-Kayode and Bakare engaged in a war of words over a sermon by the latter praising the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, as a good and courageous leader.

Mr Bakare condemned political leaders castigating Mr Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his style of politics.

In reaction to the sermon, Mr Fani-Kayode criticised Mr Bakare in an article titled “Who is Squeezing Bakare’s Balls?“

The former minister alleged that the pastor has ”shady deals that he is trying to cover up”.

Mr Bakare, who was once the running mate of current Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, however, dared Mr Fani-Kayode to expose the ”shady deals”.

Reconciled

Meanwhile, The Cable reported that Mr Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine has reconciled the two.

It was reported that Mr Momodu in a letter to Mr Bakare said: “Pls let’s cease fire and start the new year in peace and happiness. Love you always”.

The pastor reportedly responded saying “no amount of cyber terrorism or social media attack can change our position”.

He maintained that his ministry will continue to speak truth to power.

On his part, Mr Fani-Kayode confirmed in a post on his verified Facebook page that a truce has been reached.

“Just concluded a 3-way conversation with Pastor Tunde Bakare and Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, spokesman of the Yoruba Summit Group,” Mr Fani-Kayode wrote.

“We clarified all issues and put the matter behind us. My respect for Pastor Bakare remains high. I thank Mogaji and Chief Dele Momodu for their intervention”, he wrote.

The controversy between the two is connected with rumours that Mr Tinubu would run for president in 2023.

Although the former Lagos governor has not officially declared his ambition, he has not also done much to dispel the rumours.