The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and major pentecostal churches have backed down on plans to hold ‘crossover’ to new year and midnight services on Thursday.

The services have been banned by many state governments over the resurgence of the COVID-19 infections in the country.

Crossover service is an annual rite in many religious institutions in Nigeria, held to mark the end of a year and the beginning of a new one.

The service which ends at midnight or dawn in many centres was banned by governments of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Abuja and few others to ensure compliance with the 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. restriction of movements by the federal government as part of measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

CAN, which earlier picked issues with the ban on the services, said it has adjusted its services to accommodate the directive of the government.

“There is no sacrifice that is too much to put an end to the Coronavirus pandemic in the interest of all and sundry,” Samson Ayokunle, CAN’s National President, said.

The religious institutions said the adjustments in their end of the year programmes will ensure that none of their members violates the curfew.

The crossover service, which normally spans midnight to early morning of the first day of the year, will now end before 12 midnight in adherence to government directive.

Mr Ayokunle advised state chapters to adhere strictly to directives by relevant government authorities on the crossover night services.

“We understand the unfortunate state COVID19 infection has put everybody world over, which caused some state governments to place a total ban on crossover night service and we are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the New Year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.

“We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. One thing that is certain is that the end of COVID-19 is here at last in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30 p.m. or at most 11:00 p.m. to enable worshippers to return home on time. It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name, ” Mr Ayokunle said in the statement.

The Lagos chapter of CAN has also reached an agreement with the state government that services should not exceed 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a memo to all parishes, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) said it will do live streaming of the Crossover Service and members should link up with the service virtually.

The memo added that the January 8 Holy Ghost Service (HGS) will also be held virtually, in compliance with the government’s directive.

David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), has also scheduled service to mark the end of 2020 to kick-off from 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The service will be streamed live and viewed by members at viewing centres affiliated to the church.

“Where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God, ” he said.

The CAN national leader admonished Christian leaders to cooperate with the government, saying the directive was needed to contain the spread of the virus.