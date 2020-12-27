ADVERTISEMENT

Online publishers under the aegis of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) have bemoaned the death of their member, Ben Bright-Mkpuma, publisher of Watchdog Reporters.

Mr Bright-Mkpuma, aged 52, died on Christmas Day in his sleep after battling kidney failure for five years.

He was certified dead at Zenith Medical Centre, Gudu, Abuja, where he had been rushed to by his wife, Margaret Mkpuma, very early morning on Christmas Day, when she noticed that he was no longer breathing around 3 a.m.

The Founder/CEO of Sundiata Post Media Ltd, Max Amuchie, had broken the news of Mr Bright-Mkpuma’s death on the GOCOP WhatsApp platform on Christmas Day.

In his reaction, president of GOCOP, Dotun Oladipo, said “May his soul rest in peace. So sad. He suffered so much.”

On his part, Olumide Iyanda, Publicity Secretary Of GOCOP, said “So sorry about this. May all those he left behind find strength and comfort.”

Collins Edomaruse lamented: “Oh Ben!!! May God give him eternal rest and send a comforter to the family, in Jesus Christ’s mighty name. Amen. “Our first meeting was 2005 in Switzerland, courtesy of the Swiss government. I saw in him, during our stay, a man that loved good life. RIP, Ben”

Horatius Egua noted: “Wow! He suffered for too long. May his soul Rest in Peace. May God comfort his family!”

Maureen Chigbo, Vice President of GOCOP, prayed God to receive Mr Bright-Mkpuma’s soul and give succour to his wife and children.

Emmanuel Malagu, commented: “So sad a news at this time. May God be with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

National Secretary of GOCOP, Danlami Nmodu, along with Victor Onyeka-Ben, Kazeem Akintunde and Malachy Agbo, pioneer president of GOCOP, prayed God to grant Mr Bright-Mkpuma eternal rest and comfort his family.

Isaac Umunna informed that: “Ben fought very hard. I can testify to that. He has done his best. Let him rest. My heart goes out to his family.”

Simon Ibeh said: “The Holy Spirit will comfort all he left behind!! God knows best.”

For Yemisi Izuora: “May God rest his soul, and may HE Console and Comfort his wife, Amen.”

Segun Adeleye, Raymond Ukaegbu and Michael Simire prayed to God to rest Mr Bright-Mkpuma’s soul.

Mr Bright-Mkpuma was a renowned financial journalist. Before setting up Watchdog Reporters, he had a glorious career in the media and at various times worked with Financial Standard, Financial Post, The Diet (defunct), Daily Times, NATIONAL ACCORD (where he was acting Busines Editor) and ThisDay. He delved into international journalism when he moved to CNBC of South Africa.