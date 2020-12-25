The police in Kano have arrested a 30- year-old man, Abubakar Ismail, over the killing in 2018 of a police sergeant during the kidnap of a German engineer.

The engineer was working with Dantata and Sawoe construction company in Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES had on April 16, 2018, reported how some gunmen abducted Kreser Michael after killing his police escort along Madobi road construction site in Kano.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement that Mr Ismail was arrested on December 19, 32 months after the incident.

He said the suspect has led police detectives to their armoury at Wangara Village in Rimin Gado Local Government Area in the state where one AK-47 rifle, one single barrel gun and a revolver gun were recovered.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and confessed that the syndicate has been terrorising Rimin Gado, Gwarzo, Karaye, Kiru, Rano, Bebeji and Tudun Wada local government areas of Kano State and other neighbouring states, including Kaduna and Katsina for over five years.

“He named other members of the syndicate who perpetrated the heinous act.

“Discrete investigation is in progress to arrest the other members of the syndicate,” Mr Kiyawa said in the statement.

Police arrest burglar

The police have also arrested a 36-year-old man, Salmanu Muhammad, of Gwammaja quarters accused of breaking into a warehouse located at Tal’udu Quarters in Kano.

Salmanu Muhammad with stolen items

Mr Kiyawa said the suspect was arrested on November 27 with a pick up vehicle loaded with stolen building materials and furniture worth eight million Naira.

“The team intercepted the motor vehicle and arrested one Salmanu Mohammed Bashir, ‘m’ 36 years old, of Gwammaja Quarters Kano. The suspect confessed to breaking a Warehouse located at Tal’udu Quarters Kano.

“He opened up on how he damaged the padlock and replaced it with a new one of the same colour and size and stole properties worth eight million Naira (N8,000,000:00). Owner of the warehouse was identified. Investigation is in progress,” the statement said.

Ban on knock – out, bonfires

Mr Kiyawa also announced a ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks, popularly called bangers or knock-outs, and burning of tyres during the Christmas and New Year festive periods.

The police advised people of the state to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask and personal hygiene during yuletide period.

They also warned against conducts capable of causing breach of peace and breakdown of law and order in the state.

While felicitating with the people of the state over Christmas and New Year celebrations, the police provided the following telephone numbers for distress calls during the festive period: 08032419754, 08123821575 and 08075391163.

