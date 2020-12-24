ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to show love to one another during the Christmas season

In a message signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, he said Christmas is a commemoration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice and solidarity, which are the virtues that Christ unambiguously propagated.

“Jesus’ message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption. It is a constant reminder that humanity will have a more peaceful existence if people of the world rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.

“People have been through so much in 2020, including navigating the snares of the deadly novel Covid19 pandemic. At Christmas the world needs love. This is the spirit we have to imbibe to heal all that is broken in our world.

“Merry Christmas to all our compatriots and the rest of humanity,” he said.

Lawan

Also, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his message urged Nigerians to show love and kidnness to one another.

In his message signed by his spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi, he said “In the true spirit of the season, let’s show love to our neighbours, kindness to the less-privileged and vulnerable, and tolerance to one another across the lines of faith, politics and ethnicity; in the spirit of the unique sacrifice and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“With the prayers of the faithful and our continued support for the Government, I am confident that Nigeria will surmount its challenges, attain its manifest destiny of greatness and become the pride of its citizens and the entire Black World,” he said.

Others

Former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, has also sent in a message of goodwill to Nigerians as the festive season sets in.

He also asked Nigerians to exercise caution and follow health guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic threatens gatherings at this period of celebration.

“With the emergence of the coronavirus, 2020 has been as a plane flying through turbulent skies, a year that has raised challenges like no other year has. Yet, by the grace of God, we have persevered and shall continue to move forward.

“As we give thanks to God for His mercies, we do not and cannot forget those who we have lost for they were our brothers and sisters, they have been our friends and neighbours, they were important and loved members of our national family.

“More so than in most prior years, we are thankful for Christmas Day for the spirit and teachings of Jesus Christ provide a precious gift unto us. If we but use this gift wisely in our relationships with one another we shall emerge from this turbulent storm a better and more just nation, a more compassionate people with a more hopeful future.

“In normal times, Christmas offers Nigerians of all faiths an opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Unfortunately, I must beseech you to forgo such large gatherings this year for the sake of our collective health. In its essence, Christmas is a celebration of life and this year we best celebrate life by doing what we must do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this terrible virus.”