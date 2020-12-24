The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has appointed Rasaki Oladejo as its deputy president-general (South).

This is contained in a statement by Salisu Shehu, the deputy secretary-general of the council, which his headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar as the president-general.

Mr Oladejo, according to the council, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

The NSCIA generally oversees the affairs of Nigerian Muslims on matters such as when the Ramadan fast should commence or end.

Read the full statement by the NSCIA below.

