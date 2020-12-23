ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano said they have arrested 50-year-old Adamu Musa, his son, Sule Mallam and grandson, Isyaku Sule, for killing a suspected kidnapper and his five-year-old daughter at Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night that Mr Musa has confessed ”to have directed his three sons and grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper’.”

Mr Kiyawa said on August 26, the suspects invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila local government of Kano State, ”attacked and killed one 30-year-old Kabiru Ya’u and his daughter Harira Kabiru.

He said the suspects confessed they used machetes and bamboo sticks to hack the victims to death.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by Operation Puff Adder on December 19 about 119 days after the incident.

Mr Kiyawa said: “investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of the investigation.”

PREMIUM TIMES had on Tuesday reported how some suspected kidnappers killed a vigilante after abducting a nursing mother and her baby at Falgore town, Rogo local government area.

The two are yet to be rescued.

Police arrests impersonator

Mr Kiyawa also said the police on December 20 arrested a former staffer of Ahmad Musa Sports Centre Kano, Gambo Yakubu, of Brigade Quarters Kano, ”who parades himself as the former captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa.

The policeman said the suspect forged documents bearing the name of Mr Musa and defrauded citizens.

The suspect has reportedly confessed ”to have defrauded more than 15 persons of N700,000 and spent the money on his girlfriends at hotels in Sabon Gari area of Kano”.

Mr Yakubu also reportedly told the police he sells forms at N5,000 each to ”youths who want to play football abroad.”