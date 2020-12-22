ADVERTISEMENT

A former acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has dismissed his expulsion by a faction of the party in Rivers state.

Mr Giadom was controversially expelled on Monday by the Igo Aguma-led faction barely two days after the latter was suspended alongside Magnus Abe, an arch-rival to Nigeria’s transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

They were suspended by the Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula state caretaker committee appointed by the APC national caretaker committee.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr Giadom said his expulsion and the suspension of Mr Amaechi were carried out by ”impersonators” who should not be taken seriously.

“The entire act is laughable. Laughable in the sense that a non-existing structure cannot suspend a former national officer of a political party.

“They are not official in my ward, which is Ward 16, neither are they in the local government in Gokana or state leadership of the party, so I wouldn’t join issues with them.

“There action is inconsequential and I am not disturbed. When the chairman of my ward is still alive. You cannot sit down in the comfort of your room and say you are the chairman of a party when we are not in Banana Republic.

“I challenged them to make proof as how they emerged excos of my ward. They are not, they are just impersonators,” he told this reporter.

Efforts to reach Mr Amaechi was unsuccessful but a source close to the minister accused the Mesrrs Abe and Aguma-led faction of the party of acting the script of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, to destabilise the APC in the state.

The source said he doubted if the transport minister would want to react to this development but would rather wait for the party national caretaker committee to take a decisive decision on the crisis.

“Since some people have accused him of causing trouble in state, I think it is best he sit and watch as events unfold in the state,” the source said projecting other possible moves from the warring factions in the state.

A week ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the South-south leaders of the party met in Abuja to discuss ways to reconcile warring factions in the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Amaechi was among the leaders from the region who attended the meeting while the likes of Mr Abe and other key figures in his faction stayed away.