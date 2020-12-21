ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members undergoing orientation in Taraba have tested positive for COVID-19.

Innocent Vakkai, the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Technical Committee in Taraba, announced this on Monday at a news conference organised by the state Ministry of Information and Orientation in Jalingo, the state capital.

He said the victims were currently receiving treatments at various isolation centres in the state.

Mr Vakkai, who doubles as the Commissioner for Health, urged residents of the state to be cautious of the pandemic.

He appealed to members of the public to always observe COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Nigeria, in the last few days, has begun to experience an upsurge in the active cases of COVID-19 in the country which authorities partly blame on flagrant disregard for safety protocols meant to curtail the spread of the virus.

(NAN)