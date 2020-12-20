ADVERTISEMENT

Habu Galadima, the Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, is dead.

C.F.J. Udaya, the Secretary and Director of Administration of the Institute announced the death in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

According to Mr Udaya, Mr Galadima, 57, died Sunday morning after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, management and staff of the institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Habu Galadima.

“This occurred this morning, December 20, after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death.

Mr Buhari described him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the President said while commiserating with his family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State.

President Buhari added that “with the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.