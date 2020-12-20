The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the promotion of 2,880 officers and marshals to new ranks.

The Corps Public Education Officer Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the FRSC approved the promotions following the consideration of a report by its establishment committee.

Mr Kazeem said 435 officers were promoted to their next ranks, 769 Marshal Inspectors and 1,676 Road Marshal Assistants were equally elevated to the next ranks.

According to him, out of the 435 officers, 33 of them are promoted from the rank of Chief Route Commander to Route Commander.

“Fifteen officers moved from Superintendent Route Commander to Chief Route Commander, while 73 officers are promoted from the rank of Route Commander to Superintendent Route Commander.

“In addition, 214 officers are elevated from the rank of Deputy Route Commander to Route Commander and 100 Assistant Route Commanders move to Deputy Route Commander.

“In the same vein, 2,445 Marshals got the promotion comprising 769 Marshal Inspectors and 1,676 Road Marshal Assistants,” he said.

Mr Kazeem noted that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer based examination, and oral interview. He said all processes were done in strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

“As such, to decorate the promoted officers, Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, immediately directed that the programme should be done in strict compliance with presidential directives on COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

He said that the FRSC Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello, also expressed utmost satisfaction with the level of transparency of the entire process.

According to him, Mr Bello advised the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the mission of the corps — to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He said Mr Oyeyemi also congratulated the newly elevated officers and marshals for their excellent performances during the exercise.

He noted that the FRSC boss directed them to put in their best in the course of their duties as their new ranks called for more focus and dedication.

Mr Kazeem said that Mr Oyeyemi admonished those who were not fortunate in the 2019 promotion to keep hope alive for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

He said that the FRSC boss also promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the corps to the satisfaction of all.

He said that he called on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the corps.

(NAN)