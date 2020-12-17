ADVERTISEMENT

A group of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) stormed the National Assembly on Thursday, accusing their representatives of neglecting them.

The demonstration turned chaotic after the group overpowered security officers at the main gate of the legislative complex and made their way to the entrance of the main lobby where police opened tear gas on them.

Angered by the reaction of police personnel, the protesters took off their clothes and attacked a Sergeant-at-Arms with their crutches and a chair.

This protest comes barely two weeks after a similar group held a similar protest at the complex, demanding inclusion by the lawmakers.

One of the leaders of the group, Rawlings Etim, said the demonstration is based on the failure of representatives of the Senate and the House to meet with them, despite making promises to do so.

He said they came from different states of the Niger Delta region, demand what is theirs. He added that they have been marginalised.

“We are representative of the Niger Delta. We came here to demand for what is ours because in everything we have been marginalised – even jobs we don’t have. We were here when the disability bill was passed into law but since we gave these people our proposal they have not listened to it.

“Presently, what is causing this confusion is that our delegates came yesterday and they had a good dialogue with the Senate and the House and they were asked that they would be provided with a Hilux to pick only the executive to come meet with them with a dialogue. We have waited, nothing. This is why we are here.”

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, who led some lawmakers to address the protesters, explained that there was a mix-up with the time. This is even as he promised that the lawmakers will meet with them and address their concerns.

“We are here on behalf of the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he said. “Yesterday we were supposed to see you but there was a mistake in the timing. It is not that we did not plan to see you.”

While he asked the aggrieved protesters to delegate a five-man team to meet the National Assembly leaders, Mr Abdullahi assured them that their demands will be accommodated in the 2021 budget.