Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday, wishing him God’s blessings as he leads the nation.

The former president stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed. He acknowledged President Buhari’s long-standing commitment to the country, adding that he had previously held key positions of leadership in service to our dear nation.

In the goodwill message, Mr Jonathan further said: “I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 78 birthday.

“Yours has been a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political eras; having served as a military officer, military governor, minister, Head of State and now President of Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I pray that God will keep you in perfect health and grant you the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of our nation to more enviable and loftier heights of peace and prosperity for all. Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”

Mr Jonathan conceded victory to Mr Buhari in the keenly contested 2015 polls even before the final tally was done.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmed Lawan has also sent in his greetings.

”I join family members, friends, officials and associates of the President in rejoicing with him for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.

”Mr President, in all the years of his leadership of our country, has shown an undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.

”From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy, President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity

”I urge every citizen to look at the big picture and continue to stand with the President in this patriotic mission. As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am also delighted with President Buhari over the process he has set in motion for reforming and rebuilding our great party for fulfilling its historic mission of leading Nigeria into political stability and economic prosperity.”