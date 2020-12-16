ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Onyemuche Nnamani as a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

His confirmation comes about a month after he was nominated for the position by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president had on October 13 written to the Senate seeking confirmation for the appointment.

He said the appointment was in compliance with Section 154 (1) of the Nigerian constitution and that the nominee is meant “to complete his predecessor’s tenure.”

Mr Nnamani’s appointment, he said, “is due to the demise of Dr Nkemka O. Jombo-Ofo, member representing the South East region.”

Mr Nnamani’s confirmation was a sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Halliru Jika.

In his presentation, Mr Jika informed the Senate that the nominee possesses the requisite legal requirements specified under the provisions of section 2(a) and (b) of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001 and there is no legal petition or adverse security report before the committee against the appointment of the nominee.

The Senate also confirmed Saratu Shafii (North-central) as Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal and six other members.

The confirmed members include George Mbonu (South-east); Thomas Okosun (South-south); Umar Duhu (North-east); Ibrahim El-Yakubu (North-west); Sola Ajulo (South-west); and Kenneth Gyado (North-central).

They were confirmed after the Senate adopted the report by the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

The Chairman of the committee, Francis Fadahunsi, in his presentation, said all the nominees that were screened, satisfied the requirements of Section 156 of the Nigerian constitution; Section 40 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018; and 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.