The lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye, has defected from his party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adefisoye, before his defection, was the only SDP lawmaker in the lower house.

He is also the deputy chairperson, House Committee on the Army.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read his letter of defection, dated December 10, 2020, on the floor of the house on Wednesday.

Mr Adefisoye, well known as ‘Small Alhaji’, said in his letter that he dumped his party because of the irreconcilable leadership crisis within his party.

“I write to inform the Honourable Speaker of my resignation as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP),” the letter read.

“My decision to quit the SDP was informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party.

“The protracted leadership crisis has manifested in the plethora of ongoing court cases as well as the multiple factions of the party that have surfaced at the national level and Ondo state chapter of SDP.

“In view of the above, I hereby notify the House of my decision to officially become a full-fledged member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

The crisis in the party became apparent during the primaries to pick the governorship candidate for the 2020 Ondo election.

Two separate primaries were held and two candidates were produced.

The two factions of the party were torn between Mr Adefisoye and the party’s deputy national chairperson, Olu Agunloye.

The Independent National Electoral Commission eventually recognised the candidate of Mr Agunloye’s faction, a step that drove disenchanted members to court.

The SDP candidate, Fasua Oyeleye, eventually stepped down for the APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, a day to the governorship election.