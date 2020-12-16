ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the 28th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a one-week state visit to Katsina State, joined virtually from his home town, Daura.

Ministers who physically attended the meeting are Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Works, Babatunde Fashola; Housing, Mohammed Bello; and Federal Capital Territory and Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others are Agriculture, Sabo Nanono; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Also, in attendance are Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi (retired); Environment, Mohammed Abubakar; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikpeazu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers joined virtually from their offices.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Habiba Lawal.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, were present at the meeting.

At the last meeting held on December 9, FEC approved the sum of N1.1 billion for the expansion of the apron of Maiduguri airport and insurance cover for 22 airports across the country.

(NAN)