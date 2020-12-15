ADVERTISEMENT

Despite lack of academic activities since the Academic Staff Union of Universities began an indefinite strike in March, the University of Ilorin is set to promote 99 lecturers into the professorial cadre.

The Appointment and Promotions Committee (A&PC) of the university recommended the promotions and appointments.

According to the institution’s weekly publication, the appointments are, however, subject to the ratification of the University Governing Council.

If confirmed by the council, 53 of the recommended academics will become full professors while 46 will become readers.

The publication stated that a comprehensive list of the new professors shows that the Faculty of Physical Sciences has the largest number of new professors with 10 former readers moving up the academic ladder.

“The Faculty of Clinical Sciences has seven new professors, the Faculty of Agriculture has five new professors and the Faculties of Law, Life Sciences and Social Sciences have three new professors each.

“Also, the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Engineering, Management Sciences, and Veterinary Sciences have two new professors each,” it said.

The publication noted that on the readership cadre, the Faculty of Agriculture has one new reader, the Faculty of Arts also has one, the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, one and the Faculty of Clinical Sciences has nine.

“The Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences has three new readers while the Faculty of Education also has four new readers,” it said.

It stated further that the other new readers and their faculties are: Engineering, five; Environmental Sciences, two and Law, two.

“Life Sciences has one; Management Sciences, two; Pharmaceutical Sciences, one; Physical Sciences, nine; Social Sciences, two; and Veterinary Medicine, three new readers,” it said.

(NAN)