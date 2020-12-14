ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Aareonakakanfo’ of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over the incessant killings and kidnappings happening across the country.

Mr Adams, who spoke on Sunday after his Ordination as an Apostle at the Saviour’s Ministries in Lagos, condemned the recent abductions of some students in Katsina secondary school.

He said despite being a former military head, Mr Buhari lacks the capacity to address the spate of insecurity in the country.

“There is no denying the fact that Nigeria is at a crossroads, because the present situation in the country is a pointer to the fact that this government has failed. How can you explain the abduction of students in a school? It is saddening to accept this as a parent, but also ridiculous as a leader who knows much about what it takes to lead a country like Nigeria.

“The abduction happened in Katsina, the country home of the president, where he was presently on a week-long visit. It is absurd. The whole event is a justification of the failures of the present administration under Buhari and Nigeria is in for a long battle against insurgency.”

He also stressed that the poor economy situation in Nigeria is affecting the masses.

“I am not an economist, but from the economic indices available in public domain, Nigeria’s naira has fallen badly to the United States’ dollars. It is a bad signal, especially, at this time of recession when the economy is slipping downwards,” he said.

Speaking further, he said the call for restructuring is long overdue in the country.

“The calls for restructuring is not a threat, but a wake up call from patriotic Nigerians who have sacrificed their time, lives and resources to make this country great,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday reported Mr Buhari came under severe attack on social media, particularly on Twitter, over the kidnap of students at the Government Boys Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Despite being in the state when the incident occurred, Mr Buhari did not visit the scene. It has been confirmed by state government officials that over 300 students are missing.

Following the attack on the school, the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, ordered the closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state.