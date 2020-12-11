ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in Daura, Katsina State, to begin a one-week visit to his country home.

The presidential aircraft carrying the president and some members of his entourage landed at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina at about 4.30 p.m.

The Nigerian Air Force helicopter, NAF – 540, transported the president to Daura from Katsina airport at 4.55 p.m.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and top government officials received the president in Katsina while members of the Daura Emirate Council led by the Emir, Faruk Umar Faruk,

Mr Buhari last visited on December 2, 2019, when he inaugurated construction work on the N18 billion University of Transportation, Daura.

Mr Buhari, while per ceremony, said the newly-established institution would bring rapid development to the transport sector and generate both academic and non-academic employment opportunities for Nigerians.

NAN reliably learnt that the president, who is expected back in Abuja on December 18, might entertain both official and private engagements, including visits to his farm, during his one-week stay in Daura.

(NAN)