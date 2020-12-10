ADVERTISEMENT

The Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has postponed its proposed nationwide member registration and revalidation exercise till January 2020.

Before its tenure extension by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday, the committee had slated December 12 for the commencement of the exercise.

However, the committee in its fresh resolution disclosed by its secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, to journalists at the APC Headquarters in Abuja, highlighted factors responsible for the postponement.

He ranked the fast-approaching Christmas and new year celebrations among the factors that may hamper maximum participation of its members in the processes, if not considered.

“On account of several factors however, including the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the Exercise to the second week of January 2021,” the committee secretary said.

Mr Akpanudoedehe appealed for “the understanding of our teeming members and the general public, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful exercise.”

With the extension of its tenure by another six months, the committee has been tasked by the APC NEC to deliver its national convention and tidy up its reconciliatory moves across the party chapters across the 36 states of the federation.