ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has cancelled the remaining activities of the ongoing 2020 COAS Annual Conference following a positive test to COVID-19 on Tuesday by a participant, a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja said.

The statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, disclosed that as a result of this development, all the participants had been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation, in line with the federal government’s protocol on COVID -19, and to prevent any further spread of the disease.

“All inconveniences hereby regretted please,” Mr Musa said.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Mr Musa said that the COAS had also pruned down the number of attendees to the wedding solemnisation of his son, Hamisu Buratai, scheduled for Friday.

Participants at the COAS conference would not participate in the wedding, the statement added.

“The Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of his family, feels honoured to sincerely appreciate, thank and welcome all dignitaries and invited guests to his son’s wedding slated for Friday, Dec. 11.

“However, due to the resurgence of the Pandemic in the FCT, Buratai will be unable to personally attend to, receive, or meet you at the event. All inconveniences are hereby regretted please,” he announced.

(NAN)