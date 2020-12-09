Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Davido, Kobe Bryant, and pornstar martinis have been named the top Google Searches in Nigeria in 2020.
Google Nigeria made this known on Wednesday in Lagos when it presented the results of its 2020 Year in Search to the media.
The search trend information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google this year.
Coronavirus was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists.
The pandemic notwithstanding, Nigerians’ interest in celebrities, music, movies, and TV shows showed itself strongly again in this year’s Year in Search lists.
From ‘how to make hand sanitizer’ to ‘Rema’, ‘Betty – Butter’ and ‘Mulan’, Nigerians used Search to explore their world in 2020.
See the full list below
Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)
Coronavirus
US election
Joe Biden
Google Classroom
ASUU
Zoom Live
Rema
Naira Marley
Rahama Sadua
Hushpuppi
Top trending questions (Nigeria)
Who is the new President of America?
When is school resuming in Nigeria?
How to make hand sanitizer
Who is George Floyd?
How to make a face mask?
Who is Joe Biden?
Who is Laycon?
How to make a cake
Who is Aisha Yesufu?
How to make bread
Top trending people (Nigeria)
Joe Biden
Rema
Naira Marley
Rahama Sadau
Hushpuppi
Laycon
Kamala Harris
Omah Lay
Maryam Sanda
Kai Havertz
Top trending recipes (Nigeria)
Pornstar martini recipe
Puff puff recipe
Pancake recipe
Red velvet cake recipe
Meat pie recipe
Chin chin recipe
Bread recipe
Chocolate cake recipe
Oha soup recipe
Egusi soup recipe
Top trending songs (Nigeria)
Davido – Fem
Simi – Duduke
XXXTentacion – Bad
Mayorkun ft Davido – Betty Butter
Rema- Ginger me
Rema – Woman
Burna Boy – Wonderful
Patoranking – Abule
Naira Marley – Tesumole
Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground
Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
