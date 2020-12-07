ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old American singer, Enisa, is in love with Nigerians for showing her overwhelming love and getting her to trend on Twitter.

“This is the first time I ever trended on Twitter, this is crazy,” an apparently excited Enisa tweeted on Sunday.

Besides her name, her adopted Nigerian name ‘Eniola’ and her signature song ‘Love Cycle’ were also trending on the microblogging site as of Sunday.

“I actually listened to @IAmENISA’s music for the first time last night. Then I saw her trending today. Nigerians are amazing sha,” A Nigerian social media influencer, Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong), said on Twitter.

Some Nigerians mused over the idea of her doing a collabo with Davido, Burna Boy or Wizkid, and that too got Enisa excited. Davido himself tweeted on the subject.

“Ok guys now, who is gonna teach me Pidgin? I’m ready to learn,” Enisa tweeted. “Wahala be like bicycle Bicycle – See Enisa learning out here.”

Enisa, an upcoming singer, is based in Brooklyn, New York City.