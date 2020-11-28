ADVERTISEMENT

Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has knocked out more hideouts of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, killing scores in Borno, Defence Headquarters says.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said the air raids were conducted on Friday at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis and Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno.

He said the airstrikes were conducted under a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “Wutar Tabki II”.

According to him, a series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the two locations were being used as staging areas where ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

He said the attacks were coordinated using an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

According to him, the air attacks resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation (killing) of several ISWAP fighters. (NAN)