The management of the Federal Housing Authority said it has observed with dismay, the huge amounts owed by various allottees of the Authority’s Housing Units and land allocations.

Some of these debts cut across cadres of retired staff and the general public, and have been owed for many years, contrary to agreed repayment plans and initial terms of allocation.

“Consequently, notice is hereby given to all concerned allottees, to pay up in full, all amounts owed, or before 21 days from the date of this publication.”

All payments should be made to the Federal Housing Authority, via the Remitta Platform mode of payment, the Authority said, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“Failure to comply with this notice will lead the Authority to publish the names of debtors in nation newspapers, and proceed to take all necessary steps to revote the affected housing units and land which will be subsequently re-allocated to interested members of the general public.”