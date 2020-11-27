ADVERTISEMENT

A journalist with PREMIUM TIMES has been shortlisted for honour at the 15th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo, a senior investigative reporter with the newspaper, was shortlisted alongside seven others.

The others are Habib Oladapo of Sahara Reporters, Ibrahim Adeyemi of BusinessDay, Bukola Samuel-Wemimo and Ikechukwu Ibe of Daily Trust, Damilola Banjo of Sahara Reporters and Victor Asowata of The Punch.

According to a statement by the CEO of the organisation, Motunrayo Alaka, a founding member and pioneer Associate Editor of The Guardian newspaper, Lade Bonuola, and human rights lawyer Femi Falana, will also be honoured at the award presentation on December 9 at NECA House, Lagos.

The finalists were selected from 188 entries processed by a seven-member judges board.

“Lade Bonuola will be presented the lifetime award for journalistic excellence for his contribution to independent journalism in Nigeria through his years of service at the Guardian newspaper, in the publication’s heyday, and his commitment to promoting positive values that link media reporting to good governance and social justice.

“On his part, Femi Falana was chosen for the human rights defender award for his consistent defence of the freedom of people who become targets because they voiced their opinion and those oppressed because they are not able to speak for themselves.

“The award presentation event will conclude the three-day In-depth Media Conference and Awards programme that the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) announced earlier to mark its 15th anniversary themed, ‘Masked not silenced.’

“The line-up of activities will commence with an online conference on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The conference provides a platform for media professionals and other stakeholders to reflect on the state of the media profession. Interested participants may register to attend the conference through https://bit.ly/IndepthMediaConference.”

The Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting was launched in October 2005 as WSCIJ’s flagship programme. The award presentation event is held annually on December 9, the International Anti-corruption Day and eve of the Human Rights Day, to acknowledge best practices in investigative journalism and call attention to its significance for attaining good governance, accountability, and social justice.

It has produced 98 finalists, nine investigative journalists of the year and 22 honorary awards recipients so far, the organisers said.