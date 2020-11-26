The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday enjoined police officers across the country not to shy away from dealing with criminal elements in the country.

Mr Adamu gave this advice while addressing police officers at the Oyo State police command headquarters in Ibadan.

Mr Adamu was accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Leye Oyebade.

The police boss said he was in Ibadan to encourage the police officers who may have been demoralised during the #EndSARS protests.

The IGP said he was on a one-day post-#EndSARS walking and operational visitation tour to the state.

While addressing the police officers, Mr Adamu encouraged the officers of the Oyo State police command to be civil in their dealings with members of the public in the course of carrying out their constitutional duties.

“We must not shy away in dealing with criminals. Please, go ahead and do your job. In the cause of doing your job, whatever happens to you in the cause of doing your job, we will stand by you.

“Therefore, no amount of insults will demoralise you.

Mr Adamu noted that the #EndSARS protest started as a peaceful protest by Nigerians.

The police chief further maintained that police gave the protesters protection and security before the protest was hijacked by hoodlums.

He also reminisced on how the protest started in Ogele part of Delta State.

“We are here in respect to what happened as a result of the EndSARS protest. It started as fake news in Ugheli, Delta State after police on patrol accosted two people who parked their vehicle in a suspicious manner.

“One of them fell from the car and slumped while a passerby recorded the video claiming a police killed someone in Ughelli and it spread across the country.

“The request to EndSARS started since 2015, although it is an inevitable section, past administrations reformed but we have dissolved it.

“Protesters refused to leave the street after the conditions have been met because their sponsors are not satisfied with their aims.”

Mr Adamu maintained that no amount of attack or insults should prevent officers from performing their duties.

He added that the society is at stake if police decide to cease providing quality service.

Mr Adamu further advised officers to go about their lawful duties with courage and civil approach to all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke further by adding that arms are not for decoration or to kill but to protect and called on officers to refrain from further acts of criminality except there is a substantial need.

He also noted that the government has promised to compensate the families of officers who lost their lives during the protest.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu, in his welcome address, described IGP Adamu’s visit to the state command as a timely morale booster and rare privilege, which the command is eternally grateful for.

Mr Enwonwu added that the loyalty of the Oyo State police command to the protection of lives and properties in the Ibadan and other axis of Oyo State remains unshaken.

He further appreciated IGP Adamu for his utmost commitment towards bringing down the acts of crime and criminality to the barest minimum.