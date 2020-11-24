ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of Benedict Umeano (Anambra – South East), Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo – South South) and Olayinka Babatunde Balogun (Ogun – South West) as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The nominees were confirmed after lawmakers considered and adopted the report of the Senate on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions presented by the chairperson, Ayo Akinyelure.

In his presentation, the lawmaker said the nominees possessed the experience and the right requirements to operate in the appointed capacity.

He urged the Senate to therefore confirm them.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate seeking the confirmation of nominees to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal to its Committee on Trade and Investment.

The nominees are Sadatu Mama Shafi as Chairperson (North Central), George Chukwuma Mbonu (South East) and Thomas E. Okosun (South South)as members.

Other members are Umar Dauda Duhu (North East); Ibrahim El-Yakubu (North West); Sola Salako Ajulo (South West); and Kenneth Tersoo Gyado (North Central).

The president also sought the confirmation of the appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC), and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The request, he said, was pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Act and Section 32(2) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2019 respectively.

The nominees are Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairperson of HYPADEC and Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director.

Others nominated as members are Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi), Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Mikail A. Bmitosahi (Niger); Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau); Aminu Muhammed Ganda (Sokoto) and Utum Eteng (Cross River).

The nominees for the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities include Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa as Chairman (North West) and Oparakau Onyejelam Jaja (South East); Philomena Isioma Konwea (South South); Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South West); Amina Rahma Audu (North West); Esther Andrew Awu (North Central); and Abba Audu Ibrahim (North East) as members.

In another letter, Mr Buhari requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Umaru Farouk Aminu as full-time Commissioner representing the North-West Geopolitical Zone in the National Pension Commission.

The request, he said, was in accordance with the provision of Section19(3) of the Pension Reforms Act, 2014.