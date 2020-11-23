The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is rattled by the recent visit of some of its governors to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Yekini Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to PDP’s criticism of the development.

He, however, advised the PDP to focus on “picking itself up” instead of dwelling on “frivolities.”

“The PDP is obviously rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some governors of the APC to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Gov. of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni led the APC delegation.

“At a time when the PDP and its leadership are grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition party to focus on picking itself up,” Mr Nabena said.

He said the APC on its part will continue to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had, in an earlier statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, criticised the APC governors for visiting the former president.

According to the PDP, the visit to Mr Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by it in building a strong nation with a virile economy.

The PDP said the visit is also a subtle step by APC governors into an agreement that the PDP has the solution to the country’s challenges.

Recession: PDP advises FG to allow free market economy

Meanwhile, the PDP has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to permit a free market economy that will allow Nigerians actively participate in the economic space to boost productive sectors.

Mr Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said this would bring Nigeria’s economy back from recession.

Mr Ologbondiyan urged the government to bring in more competent, transparent and honest hands to effectively manage the nation’s economy, saying, this was the only way to save the economy.

The spokesperson attributed the economic recession to restrictive trade policies, foreign exchange controls and monetary policies that impeded growth.

According to him, these policies have led to an over-bloated public sector that encourages waste and corruption, looting and insecurity, which has destroyed economic activities in most parts of the country.

He also listed lack of access to incentives, high taxes and levies as some of the factors that affected domestic production and competiveness, investors’ confidence and foreign direct investment, leading to the economic contraction.

He said presently, no fewer than 60 million hard working Nigerians had been affected by economic policies, including protocols and high taxes.

He noted that insecurity had also led to closure of businesses, with millions of farmers abandoning their farmlands, while commercial activities on Nigeria’s trade corridors had been destroyed.

“Besides, our party had cautioned against the increase in fuel price, which has impacted negatively on the disposable incomes of Nigerians.

“We however, insist that poor management and not the high cost of crude oil in the international market is responsible for high costs of domestic price of fuel,’’ he said.