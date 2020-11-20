President Muhammadu Buhari offered his condolences to Victor Ndoma-Egba, a former Nigerian senator who lost his wife on Friday to a car crash.

Amaka Ndoma-Egba died in a crash along the Okitipupa-Akure expressway on her way to a function in Akure, capital of Ondo State.

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, said in a statement he released afterwards that President Buhari offered his prayers to the bereaved Ndoma-Egbas.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends sincere condolences to Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and members of his family on the sudden and tragic death of his wife, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba,” Mr Adesina said in the statement.

“The President says his thoughts and prayers are with them in their period of grief,” he added.

“He prays divine comfort for the entire family of Ndoma-Egba and peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.”

Four dead, eight injured

Mrs Ndoma-Egba was among four persons who lost their lives in a road crash that occurred along Okitipupa-Ore expressway in Ore, Odigbo local government area, on Thursday evening.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan, also confirmed that eight other persons were injured in a crash that involved a truck, a bus, and two cars.

The coaster bus is said to belong to the sports department of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The accident occurred not far away from a military checkpoint at Irele Junction in Ore.

Witnesses said the truck lost control and swerved off its lane to crush the cars and the AAUA coaster bus, killing four persons in the bus.

A source also said two occupants of the cars also died in the mishap.

But Mr Hassan, who said only four people died, also noted that the injured were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

He further said those that died were evacuated to the morgue.

“The accident was caused by loss of concentration and speed violation,” said Mr Hassan.

“Three females and one male died while eight were injured and they had been taken to Pima Hospital, Ore.”

The Head of Media and Protocols of the AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi, also confirmed the accident.

He said the bus was hired for an official assignment when the accident occurred.

“We have sent some officials of the Department of Works of the university to investigate the incident, we are still expecting them,” Mr Akinpelumi said.

Mr Ndoma-Egba, also a former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, confirmed the death of his wife in the accident to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

He said his wife and others were on their way to attend the funeral rites of the APC chieftain, Olusola Oke’s mother, which holds on Saturday.

The home of Mr Ndoma-Egba, a former leader of the Nigerian Senate from Cross River Central senatorial district, was recently attacked by hoodlums as a fallout of the #EndSARS protest.