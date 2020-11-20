ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed the identity of his security detail who shot at a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, in Abuja.

Contrary to earlier speculations that the detail was a police officer, the speaker said he is an officer of the State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS).

In another statement on Friday afternoon, the speaker identified the SSS official as Abdullahi Hassan.

He vowed to not let the matter be swept under the carpet and promised to cater for the family of the deceased.

“The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken,” the statement read.

“Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did.

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“l expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja.

“Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the operative shot at Mr Okereke close to the National Assembly.

The victim was rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja, by his colleagues after being hit by the bullet. He died upon arriving at the hospital.