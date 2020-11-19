The Lagos State Command of the National Law Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has clamped down on a cannabis warehouse in Lagos state, seizing over five tons of cannabis worth about N24 million.

The Lagos NDLEA Commander, Ralph Igwenagu (Commander of Narcotics), during the display of the exhibit in Lagos on Thursday said the substance was evacuated with 20 vans from the warehouse located at Ayobo area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the cannabis seizure is the biggest made in a single raid in the last five years in the state.

The NDLEA boss said the officers of the command clamped down on the syndicate on November 18, at the area in the state.

“NDLEA was able to arrest a member of the syndicate, one Promise Achuenu, 47 year-old, who hails from Delta State.

According to the NDLEA boss, efforts are in progress to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate, assuring that they will be arrested in no distant time.

The NDLEA boss stressed that the syndicate was finally cracked after a long surveillance on its notorious members who operated between Lagos State and Osun.

The Narcotic Commander (NC) said that the NDLEA was happy that such a huge quantity of illegal drugs was being withdrawn and stopped from circulating in the state.

“I believe the notorious gang wanted to take advantage of low security presence as of now to distribute cannabis.

“All criminal-minded elements who plan to take advantage of the apparent low level of security will be arrested.

“The NDLEA Lagos Command will never relent in executing its mandate of making Nigeria a drug-free nation,’’ he said.

Mr Igwenagu further appreciated the people of the state who provided the agency with discreet information.

Mr Achuenu, in an interview with NAN said that he was attracted to the illegal trade because of high yields.

He, however, urged Nigerian youth against getting into such nefarious dealings ”as the end is disastrous”.

(NAN)