The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to break his silence on the N4.6 billion this newspaper found was paid into private accounts of officials under his watch.

The party’s latest call joins the clamour by Nigerians and anti-corruption advocates for the findings in the exposé to be investigated and that culpable officials be prosecuted, a call anti-graft agency EFCC has promised to answer.

The exposé indicted 21 officials of the former Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, before it was split into two ministries last year, to whose personal accounts tranches of funds were paid in the last third of 2019.

In a statement signed by PDP’s publicist, Kola Ologbondiyan, and shared on their verified twitter handle, the opposition party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak on the findings in the report.

“Moreover, the silence by @tundefashola and the @MBuhari Presidency over this very weighty revelation is heightening apprehensions of complicity in the public space,” Mr Ologbondiyan said in the statement.

He added that the revelation in the report “has further exposed the rot and humongous corruption going on in ministries, departments and agencies under its watch, despite the much orchestrated anti-corruption stance and “holier than thou” attitude of its officials.”

“If a whooping N4.6 billion is exposed to have been stolen in a space of (four) months in one ministry, one can only imagine how much has been stolen in the last five years in various ministries and departments by officials of the (Buhari’s) administration.”

It accused the ministry of fritting away public funds “to service some higher interests.”

This, it added, “must be unraveled and the funds immediately recovered.”

It also tasked the EFCC to invite Mr Fashola and all other indicted officials to ensure that those guilty are punished legally.