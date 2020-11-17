ADVERTISEMENT

The National Bureau of Statistics says Kebbi, Yobe and Anambra States residents paid the highest amount for petrol in October.

The NBS said this in its “PMS (Petrol) Price Watch for October’’ released on its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that Kebbi residents bought the product at N166.50, Yobe at N163.58 and Anambra residents also bought it at N163.

Meanwhile, states with the lowest average price of petrol in October were Niger at N158.38, Sokoto at N158.57 and Delta N159.38.

The report said that the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 10.79 per cent year-on-year and month-on-month by 0.07 per cent to N161.17 in October from N161.06 in September.

Similarly, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.05 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -2.83 per cent year-on-year to N219.80 in October from N219.68 in September.

The bureau said states with the highest average price of diesel were Borno with N255.43, Katsina N249.29 and Kebbi N247.14.

It also said states with the lowest average price of diesel were Kwara at N173.25, Anambra N193.33 and Oyo N198.53.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state.

(NAN)