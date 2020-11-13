ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the University of Lagos welcomed the reinstated vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, after being restored by a presidential visitation panel over alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

Mr Ogundipe was removed by the Wale Babalakin-led governing council of the university on August 12. PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ogundipe was removed during a council meeting in Abuja.

Until his reappointment, Folasade Ogunsola was appointed acting vice-chancellor.

Thereafter, the president designated a seven-member committee to resolve the dispute in the institution.

Following the crisis, the president asked the pro-chancellor and the embattled vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos to stay away, while a special panel reviews the crisis rocking the university.

In September, the visitation panel set up by the president to examine the matter submitted its report to the federal government.

In an interesting twist, the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, resigned after the inauguration of the visitation panel.

The reinstatement

PREMIUM TIMES reported how president Buhari reinstated the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The president also dissolved the Governing Council of the university, formerly chaired by Mr Babalakin.

President Buhari said the initial removal of Mr Ogundipe by the governing council did not follow due process.

The return

The Lagos State Television, on Thursday, reported how the staff and union members of the institution welcomed the vice chancellor to the university amidst pomp and pageantry.

Also, the acting vice chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, handed over to Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the reinstated vice chancellor.