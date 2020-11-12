ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Ibrahim of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, has emerged the new National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Mr Ibrahim was elected at the end of the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of SSANU on Tuesday in Abuja.

The conference has the theme “Respecting the Sanctity of Collective Bargaining in Democracy”.

Others elected as members of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of SSANU include Dr Leku Ador Leku, National Deputy President, and Audu Isa, Vice President, North-East.

Abdussobor Salaam was elected Vice President, West, Ken Njoku (Vice President, South East), Abdulmalik Yunus (Vice President, North West), Azuma Chetan (Vice President South-South).

The others are Emmanuel Nyiyongo (Vice President, North Central), Emmanuel Item (National Treasurer), M. J. Akanbi (National Financial Secretary), Jafar Bage (National Public Relations Officer), Aliyu Adamu, (National Internal Auditor), Agnes Nti (Women Leader) and Remilekun Sanni, Deputy Women Leader.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ibrahim commended delegates for electing him to pilot the national affairs of the association.

He said: “For this I feel greatly humbled and deeply thankful and I salute you all.

“Today, you have used your votes to commit me to the onerous task of rebuilding, repositioning, and retooling this Union.

“Conscious of our challenging circumstances and the many bitter experiences we have had as a Union, I want to state that the task ahead us, every one of us, is no mean task. It is not going to be a walk in the park.

“But it is possible to reposition SSANU; rebuild friendship; forge new alliances; inject patriotism, restore and shore up confidence among the ranks of SSANU membership. Yes, it is possible to start a new beginning,” he said.

He therefore assured members of the association of a victorious future for SSANU, saying that in the coming days, the new NAC will unfold a “road map that will guide our short, medium, and long-term projections. We will no longer walk in darkness. The commencement of the great and golden era of SSANU is now.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new president, Mr Ibrahim, who takes over from Samson Ugwuoke, will pilot the affairs of the association for the next four years.

(NAN)