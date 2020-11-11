ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for more synergy with the media for improved peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria.

INEC acting Chairperson, Ahmed Mu’azu, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the commission’s virtual meeting with the media.

Mr Mu’azu commended the positive impacts of the media on the nation’s electoral process and its democracy, as demonstrated during the recent Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“On the Edo and Ondo elections, the commission must place on record, the tireless and sustained campaign by the media against electoral violence, before, during and after the elections.

“That level of campaign was unprecedented in our recent electoral history.

“The media not only kept the imperative of peaceful election in the ‘front burner’ but also kept the spotlight on all political parties and their candidates throughout these elections.

“The commission acknowledges this positive contribution and looks forward to improved partnership and support, as we continue our collective strides towards the consolidation of credible elections and our democracy as a whole.

“During the course of discussion, the commission would like to harvest your observations and comments on the two elections on areas that could be improved upon,” he said.

Mr Mu’azu said the regular quarterly consultative meeting was also to consult with the media on the suspended 15 by-elections in 11 states.

Recall that the by-elections earlier scheduled for Oct 31 were suspended due to the security situation in the country as at that time.

The President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, in his remark, assured INEC of continued support of the media in future elections.

Mr Isiguzo commended the commission on the successful conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections, urging it to continue making the vote of the people count.

(NAN)