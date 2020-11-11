A Federal High Court in Maitama, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted the former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, bail in the sum of N10 million.

The former governor was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud and false information charges filed against him by the Inspector General of Police.

The three-count charge against Mr Ohakim states as follows: “That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

”That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos State, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos State and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.”

However, Mr Ohakim pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Furthermore, the defendants counsel; Ken Njemanze, moved an application to grant bail. The defendant, in the affidavit, assured the court that he would make himself available at all times for trial.

However, Stanley Nwodo, the police counsel, asked the court not to grant the defendant bail.

“Bail should not be granted, my lord. Even though the offenses before this court are bailable, caution should be applied,” he said.

“The justice we seek is a two way traffic. Justice for the state, justice for the nominal complaint, and justice for the defendant himself.

“Also, the defendant has the capacity to interfere with the case.”

Mr Ohakim’s counsel responded by saying: “He is not in government, he does not have the capacity to interfere with the case. He is just a simple citizen of Nigeria.”

The judge, Samira Bature, ruling on the bail application, granted the former governor a bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

She added that the surety must be a resident in Abuja, which is the court’s jurisdiction, and must be a reputable member of the society.

The case has been adjourned till January 26, 2021, for the continuation of the trial.