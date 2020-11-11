ADVERTISEMENT

An Abuja Magistrate court has granted bail to six jailed EndSARS protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported on how the six were arrested last Friday as they peacefully demonstrated at the National Assembly, demanding an end to bad governance and police brutality.

On the day of their arrest, the magistrate had refused to grant bail to the defendants on oral terms, instead, requesting the defence team provide a written request, which they submitted on Monday November 9.

In the meantime, the six defendants – five male protesters and one female citizen journalist – were remanded into custody at the Suleja Correctional Facility in Niger State on the grounds that they stand accused of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, public nuisance and inciting public disturbance.

After reconvening on Wednesday, the ruling on the written request for bail was granted at N50,000 per defendant. The trial has been adjourned till January 25, 2021.

The magistrate, before pronouncing his ruling, condemned what he termed as “libellous” claims made against him on social media that said that his court had been corrupted or politicised.

He cautioned the defence against commenting on the “mind of the court” while also acknowledging the public’s right to freedom of speech.

The magistrate’s comments were seemingly made in reference to the fact that many on social media had condemned his court for citing the case of the armed militant Asari Dokubo in relation to his incarceration of the six protesters.

The legal team of the accused said that they find the court’s decision to grant bail “very liberal” and expect their clients to be released today, if all of the necessary requirements for bail are filled.