The Nigerian Army says the computer-based pre-selection examination for its Short Service Combatant 47/2020 (SSC 47) and Direct Short Service Commission 26/2020 (DSSC 26) will hold on Friday November 14 in 15 centres nationwide.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Musa advised the shortlisted candidates to check their registered email, phone numbers and visit: www.recruitment.army.mil.ng, from 1 am. on November 10.

According to him, all the shortlisted candidates have been allotted new examination and seat numbers.

“The shortlisted candidates have also been assigned examination centres and they are to report to the centres at the time indicated against their names for the examination.

“The state centres selected by candidates have been grouped into zonal examination centres. Details of the groupings, which constitute each zonal examination centre, are shown on the portal.

“Candidates will not be allowed to write the examination in any centre or session other than that allotted to the candidate on the portal.

“Therefore, candidates are to note the specific sessions and time for the examination, as stated against their names for strict compliance,” he said.

Mr Musa urged candidates to come alone and bring the photocopy of their application photo card, means of identification (national ID card, international passport or driver’s licence), face masks and three copies of their current passport photograph.

(NAN)