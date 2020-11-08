The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to be conscious of the foggy and hazy weather condition associated with the Harmattan season.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem said that dry seasons often comes with foggy and hazy weather which affects general visibility on the roads.

He said that the season called for extra caution on the roads, saying that to avoid crashes, road users should be more disciplined.

Mr Kazeem called on motorists to avoid excessive speed often occasioned by the urge to make more trips for possible economic benefits.

“The roads are always busy during the ember months, no doubt but the need to be cautious is very important to safeguard lives and properties.

“Motorists should also ensure that their vehicles are kept in perfect working condition at all times.

“They are further advised to watch out for diversions and obstructions in the highways, which they may encounter as a result of ongoing road construction going on across the country,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said that overloading and speeding were dangerous during the dry seasons as it may lead to dangerous road crashes.

“This is because, overloading affects the workings of the vehicles and pose a threat to the ability of the driver to control the vehicle in times of danger.

“Speeding on the other hand is very dangerous and have led to several fatalities on the roads leading to the death of many road users.

“That was why the Corps commenced sensitisation and enforcement on installation of speed limiting device starting from commercial vehicles,” he said.

Mr Kazeem advised that obeying traffic rules and regulations were ways to avoid accident or any crash at all during the dry season.

He advised the motoring public to be extra careful and imbibe all safety precautions while on the road at all times.

“There is also no gainsaying that during this period, motorists will witness an increase in the volume of traffic, as such, many will exhibit high level of impatience on the road and also contravene existing laws.

“Be patient on the road, ensure regular maintenance of your vehicles, drive within prescribed speed limit, avoid overloading both in persons and goods and always stick by the rules.

“Just do this and the roads will be crash free because we still believe that a crash free society is still possible. Just do the right thing and be more tolerant.

“However, everybody, both passengers and drivers alike are advised to travel safe and stay safe by complying with all precautionary measures on COVID-19 and maintain physical distancing while in the vehicle,” he said.