The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, says the Nigerian Army has been engaged in 33 states towards addressing security challenges across the country.

Mr Ndume stated this in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu, on the sideline of the committee’s oversight function to the state.

“The army has some programmes we want to look at, and at the same time interact with the governor and army on how we can solve the insecurity challenges before they get out of hand in the state,” he said.

According to him, out of the four states in the North- West, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states, Kebbi is the least affected by the activities of the bandits.

Mr Ndume decried the worsening security situation in the north, saying, “we are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the North -East and issues of banditry in the North- West now and herdsmen – farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes in the North- Central.

“From our findings, the Nigerian army is engaged in 33 states across the country.”

He commended Mr Bagudu for working tirelessly and taking proactive measures in ensuring peace and security in the state.

“I am impressed with the way you are handling the security situation in the state. We need you to collaborate with Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states on monitoring efforts, in addition to neighbouring countries, to address the likelihood of spill over of insecurity from those states,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bagudu advised the committee to engage all stakeholders in the process of containing insecurity in the country.

“For example, if you interact with some of those involved in banditry, they will tell you horror tales about how they were being dispossessed, how they don’t have water and most of these issues are true.

“There is the need to encourage and emulate President Muhammadu Buhari‘s example of directing that those people living in IDPs should be empowered by allowing them to go back into economic activities.

“I recall when President Buhari directed that N12 billion be given to IDPs in seven states of Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau to enable them go back to their normal lives,” he said.

(NAN)