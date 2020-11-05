The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged tertiary institutions to change their conventional methods of teaching and embrace developing technological skills required in the ICT industry.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, made the call when he received Abdullahi Ahmad, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa State, in Abuja on Thursday.

“We need to change the conventional way of teaching and the way we do things.

“Polytechnics are strategic institutions that serve as engine room for technological development aimed at creating jobs and revenue generation flow across the country.

“There is the need to reengineer the skills and tools being used to suit the current trend of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Block chain technology, cloud, edge computing and other related technologies.

“We need to create an economy for the ecosystem to develop the needs and wants of the society,’’ he said.

He revealed that the National Information Technology Development Fund Scheme (NITDEF), an initiative of the agency, which sponsors individuals abroad to study in various IT related fields, had been put on hold to enable NITDA engage more meaningfully.

According to him, engaging meaningfully is to enable more investments in human skills acquisition which will directly or indirectly create jobs across the country bringing about revenue flow.

Mr Inuwa added that they had been doing a lot in the areas of IT intervention in institutions across the country which was aimed at building the knowledge and capacities of individuals across the country.

He commended the institution for reaching out to NITDA, adding that the process would deepen IT among students of the institution and the country at large.

The director-general said that the agency would be willing to work with the institution to achieve mandates.

Earlier, Mr Ahmad appealed for the agency’s support in human capacity building and IT infrastructural development which had shown contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

READ ALSO:

“Our desire as an institution is to become a reference point in terms of ICT infrastructure and standard training facilities that can adequately cater for the staff and students of the institution.’

Mr Ahmad notified NITDA that the current management of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa State had deployed a lot of resources in the provision of computer laboratories, upgrading of some facilities and initiating new projects.

He, however, decried that the inflow of students and continued professionalism of staff made it difficult to reach the desired level of adequacy and sufficiency.

(NAN)